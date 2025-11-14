Congress flays Andhra Pradesh NDA govt for lavish spending on CII Summit

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly criticised the government for its extravagant spending on the upcoming two-day CII Industrial Summit in Vizag, which is expected to attract investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji questioned the rationale behind such lavish expenditure when the State is already facing a fiscal deficit.

He alleged that the government has incurred huge expenses to ensure the summit’s success, including the deployment of three helicopters and foreign trips, which he claimed would benefit event managers more than the public.

The Congress leader demanded that private companies participating in the summit should commit to providing reservations for BC, SC, and ST communities to ensure inclusive development. He alleged that privatisation has led to exorbitant fees, with medical seats costing up to Rs 2 crore.

Sivaji urged the government to prioritise public healthcare and employment generation by strengthening government medical colleges, which, he said, could create thousands of jobs each year.