Every 50 days new airport coming up in India, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said that every 50 days a new airport is being opened in India, a pace he described as unprecedented anywhere in the world.

Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit-2025, the minister said Andhra Pradesh currently has seven airports and an equal number of aerodromes are coming up in the state.

“Every 50 days we are opening a new airport, which is unprecedented anywhere in the globe, and that is the kind of success we have achieved in terms of building up airports, the passenger capacity, and many other verticals in aviation,” Naidu said.

He added that four flight-training organisations are coming to the state, and that an MRO ecosystem and an aviation skilling university are being established in Visakhapatnam.

The minister further said the state is also expected to expand the drone sector by creating a drone city, along with aerospace and aircraft manufacturing.