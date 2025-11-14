Green surge: Andhra Pradesh inks Rs 2.94 lakh cr worth of GOs, MoUs in power sector

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has signed a record Rs 2.94 lakh crore worth of Government Orders (GOs) and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the renewable energy sector, marking a major milestone in its clean energy transition, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced on the eve of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

The agreements span pumped hydro storage, green hydrogen, wind, solar, biofuels, and energy storage projects, and are expected to generate over 69,800 jobs across multiple districts. The exchanges were presided over by the Chief Minister and Energy Minister, with participation from the Energy Department, NREDCAP, and leading industry players.

Prominent companies involved include Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd., Chinta Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., ABC Cleantech (Evren) & Axis Energy Ventures, ReNew Group, Four Square Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd., and Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd. The MoUs were signed in the presence of senior government officials and representatives from the investing firms.

Further, on the occasion of the launch of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) Growth Hub Plan at the summit, the Chief Secretary said that the VER Growth Hub Plan marks a major milestone in the State’s long-term vision to build a globally competitive, inclusive, and resilient economic hub on India’s east coast.

He stated that under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has set a clear and bold ambition to become a US$ 2.4 trillion economy by 2047. The Visakhapatnam Economic Region, encompassing nine coastal districts and nearly 38,000 sq. km, stands at the core of this vision as a key growth engine driving the State’s economic transformation.