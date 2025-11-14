Probe into illegal kidney transplant racket in Madanapalle intensified

TIRUPATI: The Madanapalle police have intensified their investigation into the alleged kidney transplantation racket linked to Global Multi-Speciality Hospital in Madanapalle.

Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the alleged illegal kidney transplant racket at Global Multi-Speciality Hospital, Madanapalle.

They are analysing hospital records, identifying transplant patients, and cross-verifying documents with the Health Department. Main suspects — Dr K Avinash, Dr B Shaswathi, and Dr K Anjaneyulu, District Coordinator of Hospital Services, Annamayya district — are being interrogated.

Dr Anjaneyulu allegedly misused his official position to facilitate the illegal operations. Police have also questioned dialysis staff in Kadiri and Madanapalle and brokers from Visakhapatnam to trace links between doctors and middlemen.

An autopsy was conducted on Yamuna, 29, of Vizag, who died after agreeing to donate a kidney. Following police orders, authorities sealed Global Hospital and seized its records. Key findings revealed the facility lacked approval for organ transplants from the Health Department which is a serious violation.

Madanapalle DSP S Mahendra told TNIE, “We are investigating the case from all possible angles and identifying everyone involved in this

illegal kidney trade. Special teams comprising Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors have been deployed to collect information, analyse mobile data, and examine hospital and financial records.”