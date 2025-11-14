Student suicide triggers outrage in Andhra Pradesh's RGUKT; Director suspends eight seniors

SRIKAKULAM: The suicide of Prattipati Srujan, a third year student, sparked severe outrage at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Srikakulam campus, in SM Puram of Etcherla mandal on Thursday. Hundreds of students staged a dharna demanding that RGUKT authorities take stern action against the culprits behind Srujan’s suicide.

They alleged that Srujan resorted to the extreme step after eight fourth year students thrashed him on Tuesday night. RGUKT Director Dhana Balaji issued orders suspending the eight accused students, and set up an internal committee to probe the suicide.

Mild tension prevailed on the campus when police detained the accused students. Srikakulam DSP Vivekananda and JR Puram CI Avataram rushed to the campus, and assured the students of a detailed probe into Srujan’s suicide.

Srujan of Guntur, who was studying third year (EEE stream) at RGUKT, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Wednesday morning. Based on information from the hostel authorities, Etcherla police rushed to the spot, removed the body, and informed his parents.