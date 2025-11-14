Tight vigil in Puttaparthi for President , V-P visit

ANANTAPUR: Strict security arrangements are in place for the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on November 22 and 23 for the centenary celebrations of Sri Bhagawan Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.

Special police teams have been conducting spot checks in and around Puttaparthi for the past week, while drone vigil has been intensified at night.

Sri Satya Sai District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar has been personally monitoring security arrangements at all VVIP and VIP venues. For the past week, he has carried out continuous day and night inspections in Puttaparthi town and nearby areas, issuing on-site instructions to officials on security measures.

Matrix cameras have been installed throughout Puttaparthi to record details of movements in and out of the town. Greyhounds, Special Party Police, and Bomb Squad teams are maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents during the visit.

The SP is inspecting key locations, including the airport, helipad, access roads, Prasanthi Nilayam, Sai Kulwant Hall, and Hill U Stadium — all venues for the centenary events. Police have established vehicle checkpoints on main approach roads to Puttaparthi, conducting thorough inspections and implementing sprecautions.

The SP is reviewing security at safe houses and other critical locations, directing officials on preventive measures.

He continues to issue detailed instructions to ensure foolproof security during their visits.