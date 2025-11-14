Visakhapatnam set for tech leap with Rs 3,800-crore push

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh performed bhoomi pooja for IT companies at IT Hills in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The new projects are expected to generate around 30,000 direct jobs in the city.
The companies that took part in the event include Sails Software Solutions, iSpace Software Solutions, Tech Tammina, Phenom People, K Raheja Corp, and World Trade Center (Kapil Group).
Together, they plan to invest about Rs 3,800 crore in Visakhapatnam, which has been witnessing steady growth in the IT and electronics sectors.
Speaking at the ceremony, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is becoming a preferred destination for investors because of the “Speed of Doing Business.” He stated that global firms such as Google and ArcelorMittal have shown confidence in the State’s policies and governance.
He said discussions with Google led to the company’s decision to set up an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, for which the foundation stone will be laid later this month. He added that ArcelorMittal’s proposed investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in a steel plant reflected investor confidence in the State.
Lokesh stated the government’s priority is to make Andhra Pradesh a leading state in industrial growth and job creation. “Our goal is to create 20 lakh jobs in the coming years. This is not just a number but a mission we are working towards with focus and speed,” he noted.
He also revealed that more IT majors such as TCS and Cognizant are planning to expand operations in Visakhapatnam. “The city’s ecosystem is growing rapidly and will play a major role in the state’s economic progress,” he added.
Lokesh noted that Bhogapuram International Airport would be ready for operations by June 2026, improving connectivity and attracting more investments to north Andhra Pradesh.
He said that the government is promoting industrial growth through a cluster-based development model. “Kurnool and Anantapur are being developed as renewable energy hubs, Kadapa and Chittoor for electronics, Prakasam for biofuel (CBG) industries, and the Godavari districts for aquaculture,” he mentioned.
Interacting with IT professionals after the ceremony, Lokesh urged youth to make use of new opportunities and contribute to the growth of both Andhra Pradesh and the country. “It took Hyderabad decades to become a technology hub. Visakhapatnam can achieve such progress in a shorter time with sustained efforts,” he stated.
He added that the government aims to make Visakhapatnam a hub for artificial intelligence, data centres, and information technology. “We are working to develop Visakhapatnam as a modern city with a strong technology base,” he added.
Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.