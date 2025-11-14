Visakhapatnam set for tech leap with Rs 3,800-crore push

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh performed bhoomi pooja for IT companies at IT Hills in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The new projects are expected to generate around 30,000 direct jobs in the city.

The companies that took part in the event include Sails Software Solutions, iSpace Software Solutions, Tech Tammina, Phenom People, K Raheja Corp, and World Trade Center (Kapil Group).

Together, they plan to invest about Rs 3,800 crore in Visakhapatnam, which has been witnessing steady growth in the IT and electronics sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is becoming a preferred destination for investors because of the “Speed of Doing Business.” He stated that global firms such as Google and ArcelorMittal have shown confidence in the State’s policies and governance.

He said discussions with Google led to the company’s decision to set up an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, for which the foundation stone will be laid later this month. He added that ArcelorMittal’s proposed investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in a steel plant reflected investor confidence in the State.

Lokesh stated the government’s priority is to make Andhra Pradesh a leading state in industrial growth and job creation. “Our goal is to create 20 lakh jobs in the coming years. This is not just a number but a mission we are working towards with focus and speed,” he noted.