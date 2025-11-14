Wild elephant kills 70-year-old farmer, Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam on alert

TIRUPATI: A 70-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a lone wild elephant in the early hours of Thursday at Venkatesapuram village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to order enhanced alerting systems for villagers.

The deceased was identified as Kittappa, son of Chinnappa, a resident of Venkatesapuram village under Mallukunta Panchayat and Kuppam Rural Police Station jurisdiction. His body was discovered around 3 am in a hut at his field, located near the Reserved Forest boundary—about 500 metres away—and roughly three kilometres from the Tamil Nadu border.

According to Kuppam forest officials, the elephant, identified as a “loner,” had crossed over from Tamil Nadu and later returned.

The Forest Department confirmed coordination with the Krishnagiri Range in Tamil Nadu regarding its movements. Officials added that their elephant tracker team had alerted villagers about the animal’s presence the previous night.

The incident occurred when Kittappa reportedly went to his field late at night and stayed in the hut. Local police have been informed, and patrolling in the area has been intensified.