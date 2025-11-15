Andhra Pradesh cuisine big draw at CII Summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Delegates attending the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam were treated to an extensive curated menu that showcased regional flavours alongside popular global dishes. The lunch, arranged for representatives from India and abroad, reflected the state’s culinary diversity and offered a mix of traditional Andhra dishes, North Indian fare and international cuisine.

The non-vegetarian spread included Guntur mirapakaya kodi kura, Hyderabadi mutton dum biryani, and grilled fish served with a lemon cream sauce.

Vegetarian selections featured vegetable Thai basil noodles, coriander eggplant, olive oil-tossed garden vegetables, and penne pasta in Mama Rosa sauce.

A wide range of Indian mains were also served. Items included paneer lababdar, subz nizami handi, tamarind rice, zafrani moti pulao, steamed rice, lasooni dal tadka, avakaya pappu, sambar, and kodo millet khichdi. Traditional accompaniments such as roti, ghee, curd, curd rice, majjiga pulusu, ulava charu, papads, pickles, and assorted salads and podulu were part of the spread.

Desserts offered a balance of Indian and Western flavours, including chocolate fudge brownies, rose phirni, zauq-e-sahi, and ice cream.

“The food is delicious with a wide range of flavours. Although it’s quite spicy for us, as we’re not accustomed to such heat, I thoroughly enjoyed eating it,” said a delegate from Saudi Arabia.

“I have been enjoying the food since the day I arrived in Visakhapatnam. I’ve been trying a lot of dishes that are being offered, and I am making a list of the ones I like. I will definitely look up recipes online and make them at home,” said another foreign delegate.