Andhra Pradesh HC orders transgender job reservations, directs govt to implement policy within six months

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to introduce reservations for transgender persons in government employment within six months, delivering a landmark judgment aimed at addressing systemic exclusion and discrimination. The HC instructed authorities to consider the petitioner, a transgender woman, for the post of School Assistant (Hindi) for which she had applied.

Justice Nyapati Vijay, who pronounced the judgment, said the State carries a constitutional and moral obligation to uplift transgenders, who continue to face severe social and institutional discrimination. He observed that family rejection, humiliation, and psychological violence have pushed transgender persons out of the mainstream.

“It is essential to bring them back into the mainstream. For this, a comprehensive policy ensuring transformative opportunities is necessary. Providing special opportunities in government jobs is crucial,” the HC said.

Petitioner Rekha had applied for the posts of School Assistant (Hindi) and TGT (Hindi) in the recent Mega DSC recruitment and secured a rank of 671 in Eluru district. However, the notification did not earmark any posts for transgenders, leading to her exclusion from consideration. She approached the HC challenging the omission.

Advocate M Salman Raju, appearing for Rekha, argued that despite notifying 16,000 posts in the Mega DSC 2025, not a single post was reserved for transgender persons, in violation of the Supreme Court’s NALSA judgment.