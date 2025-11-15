Andhra Pradesh, Singapore seal deal over urban governance

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Government of Singapore have entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on sustainable urban governance, digital transformation, real time and digital governance systems, human resource development and long term sustainable economic development.

Through this partnership, Singapore will support Andhra Pradesh with advanced expertise in urban planning, integrated digital platforms, institutional capacity building and knowledge driven economic growth, strengthening the State’s efforts to build world class governance systems and a future ready capital city.

The MoU was signed by Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD and IT and Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Government of Singapore.

The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Singapore Coordinating Minister of National Security and Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam on the first day of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

IT Minister Lokesh said the MoU marks an important step in institutionalising next generation governance mechanisms. This collaboration will help us implement advanced command and control frameworks, digital public infrastructure, data driven decision making systems and cutting edge real time governance platforms. It positions Andhra Pradesh to lead the nation in technology enabled governance and citizen centric service delivery,” he added.

Ms. Gan Siow Huang, the signatory Singapore Minister, reaffirmed the Singapore government’s commitment to deepening its engagement with AP, and said, “Singapore has strong confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s development vision.”