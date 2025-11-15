Andhra's Octopus team bags second prize in KAVACH

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh OCTOPUS team bagged second prize in the prestigious ninth National Joint Counter IED Exercise - “VISFOT KAVACH-IX,” conducted at the National Security Guard (NSG) Training Centre, Manesar, Haryana, on Friday.

The event was conducted from November 10 to 14 where a total of 23 teams from various States and central armed police forces across the country participated.

Andhra’s OCTOPUS showcased exceptional training standards, operational capabilities, and coordination, earning national recognition with remarkable performance.

The team was led by inspectors V Kumar and T Gopichand as team in-charges. Under their leadership and strategic guidance, the team delivered an outstanding performance and secured second place nationwide.

The main objective of this competition was to strengthen counter-IED capabilities, evaluate team skills in bomb search, detection, and neutralisation, and facilitate the exchange of best practices among teams.

“This achievement once again demonstrates the technical proficiency, operational readiness, discipline, and professional standards of the OCTOPUS force,” DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said.