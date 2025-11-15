CID grills TTD vigilance, police officials in Parakamani theft case

TIRUPATI: The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday continued questioning present Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities and police officials who served in Tirumala during the Parakamani case.

CID officials restricted entry into the SPG Guest House, the camp office, as the controversy over the suspicious death of complainant and then AVSO Sathish Kumar intensified. The SIT pressed on with the probe for a fifth consecutive day.

The SIT questioned then Vigilance and Security Officer Balireddy (DSP), former Two Town Circle Inspector (CI) Chandrasekhar (currently on voluntary retirement), and Sub-Inspector Lakshminath Reddy. SIT Superintendent of Police Gangadhar, assisted by DSP Venugopal and Ganapathi, also examined TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam and other then police officials on Parakamani procedures.

Sources said the SIT focused on the Lok Adalat mediation involving accused Ravi Kumar, which allegedly violated Criminal Procedure Code provisions. Officials reportedly documented all statements for submission to the AP HC.

The SIT has written to the TTD Executive Officer and to Registration Department officials in Tirupati, Hyderabad and Chennai, seeking details of properties belonging to accused Ravi Kumar and his family members. A day earlier, the SIT met TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal and sought cooperation, including access to Parakamani records from the case.

Following the suspicious death of Satish Kumar, the SIT submitted status reports to the government, while intelligence agencies shared assessments on the situation.

Amid rising political tension, AP SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu, JSP District President Hariprasad and Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav alleged involvement of YSRCP leaders and demanded an inquiry.

Despite the political uproar, the SIT has continued interrogating all officials who held responsibilities during the Parakamani case period.