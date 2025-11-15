CM Chandrababu Naidu announces escrow accounts for investors

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the State government will open escrow accounts for investors to ensure prompt payment of incentives promised to them.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Naidu said, “Once you sign the MoU with the AP government, the escrow account will be created automatically, and funds will be released through the bank in real time. You do not need to approach anyone. If required, we will even give sovereign guarantee.”

The announcement of Naidu received thunderous applause from investors.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has already attracted $20 billion investments in the last 18 months, generating 20 lakh jobs. He set a new target of $500 billion investments in the next three years, creating 50 lakh jobs, and a larger vision of $1 trillion investments over the next decade.

He urged global companies to sign MoUs with the government before leaving the summit, mentioning AP’s track record of seamless execution. “After signing the MoU, you don’t need to remind us. Our team will follow up. That is our credibility. AP is gifted with natural resources, and a long coastline stands as a gateway to investments in different sectors,” he said.