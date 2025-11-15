First-ever Koti Deepotsavam held at Srisailam temple in Andhra

KURNOOL: The historic Srisailam Temple in Nandyal district witnessed a spectacular spiritual celebration on Friday evening as the Koti Deepotsavam was held for first time in temple’s history.

Part of the ongoing Karthika Masotsavam, the event drew thousands of devotees who gathered to witness the illumination of one crore lamps in honour of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambha.

A specially designed stage at main venue, Gangadhara Mandapam, with festivities beginning at 6:30 pm, spiritual scholar Dr Divi Hayagreevacharyulu delivered an inspiring discourse at 5:00 pm, followed by a classical dance performance by Likshitha Sri and her troupe.

The Deepotsavam featured special pujas and ten types of Harathis, symbolising devotion, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment. Renowned scholar Padmasri Dr Madugula Nagaphani Sharma gave a lecture on ‘Srisailakshetram – Koti Deepotsavam,’ highlighting the spiritual significance of lighting one crore lamps in the sacred Kshetram.