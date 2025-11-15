Ministers Lokesh, Ram Mohan Naidu launched Andhra Pradesh Pavilion

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 on Friday. The summit, being held at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, opened with participation from national and international industry representatives.

Following the inaugural session, Lokesh visited the pavilion, which showcases a range of models and displays highlighting ongoing and proposed projects in the State. He reviewed the exhibits and interacted with officials present at the venue.

Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh (ITE&C Department), briefed the Minister on the key displays, including those related to artificial intelligence initiatives, Amaravati CRDA plans, and other developmental projects. The pavilion presented detailed models illustrating infrastructure and administrative developments.

Among the attractions were models of the High Court, various Amaravati layouts, urban planning proposals, and technology-driven governance projects.