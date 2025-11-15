SCRMU urges Centre to implement pay revision from January 1, 2026 in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Railway unions demanded immediate reforms and warned the Centre over stalled pay revisions and delays in operationalising the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone during the 55th Annual General Council of the South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU) in Vijayawada on Friday.

All India Railwaymen’s Federation General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra criticised the Union government’s terms of reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission, calling them the most negative yet and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revise them.

He warned that any delay in finalising the report would cause financial loss through deferred allowances and said wage revision must take effect from 1 January 2026. Union representatives sought faster cadre restructuring, improved grade pay for trackmen, running staff and artisans, immediate recruitment to vacant posts and an end to outsourcing, which they said compromises safety.

SCRMU General Secretary Ch Sankara Rao accused the Railway Board of delaying operationalisation of SCoR despite Cabinet approval in 2019 and a foundation stone laid in January 2025.

He urged the Centre to issue a Gazette notification by August 15, 2025 and warned them of protests against privatisation.