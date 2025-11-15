Vice president pitches India as top investment hub, hails Andhra Pradesh’s pro-business ecosystem

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, who inaugurated the two-day CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday, said this is the right time to invest in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy. He noted that both India and Andhra Pradesh have progressed well through cooperation between the Centre and State governments, and highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Why do we have to do business? Because business stimulates economic activity. Why do we have to stimulate economic activity? Because that is the only way we can create wealth. Why do we have to create wealth? Because unless wealth is created, poverty cannot be eradicated anywhere.

So, doing business should be easy – it should be a pleasant activity. I am sure that Andhra Pradesh is the best destination for doing business. It has one of the most wonderful business environments created by any State government,” Radhakrishnan explained.

He noted that India’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) is set to become one of the best globally, driven by ongoing reforms in labour, taxation, and infrastructure. Elaborating on India’s strengths, Radhakrishnan said the country has emerged as a knowledge-driven economy by seamlessly integrating technology with commerce.