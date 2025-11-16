Amaravati attracts Rs 40,000 crore investments at CII Summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), the executive agency of the Amaravati capital city, has attracted Rs 40,000 crore in investments during the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

Addressing a session on ‘Sustainable Cities – From Vision to Investments’ as part of the CII Partnership Summit on Saturday, Narayana explained in detail the construction of Amaravati to investors who came from different parts of India and abroad.

Saying that the Amaravati capital city is being developed as the largest Greenfield smart city in India across an area of 217 square kilometres, he said 29,000 farmers voluntarily gave their lands for its construction.

He said that the target is for Amaravati to have 3.5 million people by 2050, with a GDP of US$35 billion and 1.5 million employment opportunities.

He said Amaravati is being constructed to international standards under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as per the master plan given by the Singapore government.

Besides having connectivity to various parts of the country and abroad through roads, railways, airports and ports, Amaravati will be developed as a blue-green capital city, the Minister said.

Narayana said Amaravati is being constructed as the most liveable city. While it will take five minutes to access emergency services, it will take 10 and 15 minutes to reach entertainment and working locations respectively.

With underground water, electricity and communication cable lines, along with an underground drainage system and a well-planned international airport, Amaravati will support financial growth.