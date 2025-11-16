AP inks 78 MoUs worth Rs 17,800 crore for new tourism projects at CII Partnership Summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 78 investors signed MoUs worth Rs 17,800 crore with the AP government for new tourism projects during Plenary Session 28 of the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The proposed projects are expected to generate 32,300 direct and 67,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The agreements were signed by Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and APTDC VC & MD Amrapali Kata in the presence of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.

The plenary session focused on the theme “From Coastal Charms to Global Conferences: Unlocking AP’s Tourism.”

Durgesh chaired the session, which brought together industry leaders including Manoj Kumar, Jurgen Bailom, Satyajeet Krishnan, Ved Khanna, Samit Garg, Pavan Guntupalli and Ravi Gosain. Vikram Kotha moderated the discussion.

Ajay Jain presented the state’s vision to develop Andhra Pradesh as a premier tourism destination by strengthening local arts, handicrafts, culture and cuisine.

Panelists, who took part in the plenary, highlighted the benefits of industry status for tourism sector, the scope for employment generation, expansion of MSMEs, and investment prospects in hospitality and infrastructure.

The role of public-private partnerships (PPP) in building an integrated tourism ecosystem was also emphasised.

Minister Durgesh said the State government aims to upgrade facilities at heritage, cultural, Buddhist and devotional sites, promote cruise tourism along the coast and rivers, and expand eco-tourism in Araku valley, Lambasingi and Korangi.