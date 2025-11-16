AP police bust illegal kidney transplant racket after Vizag woman’s death at Madanapalle hospital

TIRUPATI: In a major breakthrough, police arrested six persons on Saturday in connection with a kidney racket at Global Multi-Speciality Hospital in Madanapalle.

On November 9, 2025, an unauthorised kidney transplant was performed at the hospital with the involvement of a surgical team from Bengaluru. The kidney transplant was allegedly facilitated by Dr Kampa Anjaneyulu, owner of the hospital, and Annamayya District Hospital Services Co-ordinator, without obtaining mandatory approval under the Human Organ Transplantation Act, 2011.

Two women from Visakhapatnam underwent surgery. Yamuna, one of them, developed severe complications after the surgery, and died the following morning. Based on a complaint lodged by Suramma, mother of Yamuna, the police had registered a case, and took up investigation.

Dr Anjaneyulu, Bala Rangadu, dialysis unit manager of Madanapalle government hospital, Meharaj, dialysis unit manager of Kadiri government hospital, Pilli Padma, donor/recipient agent, Visakhapatnam, Kakarlapalli Sathya, a middlewoman, and Suribabu, live-in partner of Yamuna, who allegedly pressured her to undergo surgery, were arrested.Padma and Sathya, along with the dialysis unit managers, had identified vulnerable kidney donors and recipients. They coordinated with the Global Hospital management, and arranged an external surgical team from Bengaluru to perform kidney transplants.

Under the supervision of SP Dheeraj Kunubilli, DSP S Mahendra led multiple police teams to crack the kidney racket. The accused were apprehended at Chekalabailu. The police seized six mobile phones from the accused. Some more accused are still at large.

“The accused not only performed illegal kidney transplants but also exploited vulnerable individuals for money,” the DSP said.