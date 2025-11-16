AP to relaunch NTR Baby Kit scheme by January, adds more essentials for mothers in govt hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: In the quiet hours after childbirth, when a mother cradles her newborn for the first time, comfort and care matter more than ever.

Recognising this tender moment, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is preparing to relaunch the NTR Baby Kit scheme—a thoughtful initiative aimed at easing the first few days of motherhood for women delivering in government hospitals.

Expected to roll out by the end of December or early January, the scheme is a revival of a programme first introduced during the NDA’s previous tenure (2014–2019).

This time, it returns with renewed purpose and an expanded kit, reflecting the government’s commitment to maternal and child health.

The scheme aims to support new mothers delivering in government hospitals by providing essential postnatal care items for both mother and child.

The initiative is designed to reduce infant mortality and improve maternal health outcomes across the state.

Each NTR Baby Kit is a carefully curated bundle of 13 essential items: a baby bed with an attached mosquito net, baby clothing, towels, washable nappies, baby powder, shampoo, oil, soap, a soap box, a rattle toy, a carrying pouch, and a kit bag. These are not just products—they are symbols of support, dignity, and care for mothers who often have limited access to such comforts.