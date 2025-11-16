AP to relaunch NTR Baby Kit scheme by January, adds more essentials for mothers in govt hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: In the quiet hours after childbirth, when a mother cradles her newborn for the first time, comfort and care matter more than ever.
Recognising this tender moment, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is preparing to relaunch the NTR Baby Kit scheme—a thoughtful initiative aimed at easing the first few days of motherhood for women delivering in government hospitals.
Expected to roll out by the end of December or early January, the scheme is a revival of a programme first introduced during the NDA’s previous tenure (2014–2019).
This time, it returns with renewed purpose and an expanded kit, reflecting the government’s commitment to maternal and child health.
The scheme aims to support new mothers delivering in government hospitals by providing essential postnatal care items for both mother and child.
The initiative is designed to reduce infant mortality and improve maternal health outcomes across the state.
Each NTR Baby Kit is a carefully curated bundle of 13 essential items: a baby bed with an attached mosquito net, baby clothing, towels, washable nappies, baby powder, shampoo, oil, soap, a soap box, a rattle toy, a carrying pouch, and a kit bag. These are not just products—they are symbols of support, dignity, and care for mothers who often have limited access to such comforts.
Speaking to TNIE, PS Girisha, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), confirmed that the tender process has been finalised. The kits will be supplied under a two-year rate contract, with the cost negotiated at Rs 1,989 per kit—significantly lower than similar kits in Telangana (Rs 2,054.60) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 2,428.98). The scheme is expected to benefit approximately 3.5 lakh newborns each year, with an annual budget of around Rs 70 crore.
The tender process, which included a second call after Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu recommended the addition of a foldable baby bed and kit bag, resulted in three firms being selected.
M/s Kendriya Bhandar was awarded the lowest bid, and the supply will be distributed zone-wise among the three firms to ensure statewide coverage.
While final approval from the Finance Department is awaited for two items—the baby carrying pouch and kit bag—the programme is poised to begin soon.
For thousands of mothers across Andhra Pradesh, the NTR Baby Kit will arrive not just as a package of supplies, but as a gesture of care from a government that remembers their needs at life’s most delicate threshold.