At CII summit, Andhra nets record Rs 13.25 lakh crore investments with 613 MoUs in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has attracted a record Rs 13.25 lakh crore investments by signing 613 MoUs at the two-day 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Visakhapatnam.

Rejoiced by the overwhelming response not only in terms of attracting huge investments but also with the participation of a large number of investors, and exchanging ideas on various issues, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the summit as historic.

He announced that the CII Partnership Summit will also be held on the same dates (November 14 and 15) in 2026. Naidu is of the opinion that Partnership Summits should not limit to exchange of mere MoUs, but should be the platform for knowledge exchange.

Elaborating on the deliberations that took place during the summit to mediapersons on Saturday, the Chief Minister said it was a super hit with the participation of over 4,975 industrialists, including 640 international delegates.

In all, 41 business sessions were held with 91 speakers, besides 16 business meetings with eight countries. Naidu participated in 24 bilateral meetings.

The investment proposals will generate employment for 16.31 lakh people in the State. The NDA government has attracted investments of more than Rs 20 lakh crore in the last 17 months, he highlighted.

The summit was not confined to attracting investments, and it was organised in a hybrid model with knowledge sharing sessions and discussions on global industrial scenarios, he said.

In addition, 450 students were selected to participate in the summit, and develop them as prospective entrepreneurs. Ratan Tata Innovation Hub is serving as a platform for prospective entrepreneurs.