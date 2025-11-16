CID chief, DIG inspect site after ex-TTD vigilance officer found dead on railway track

VIJAYAWADA: Tadipatri Rural police on Saturday registered a suspicious-murder case in the death of former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) and Guntakal GRP Circle Inspector Y Satish Kumar, after his body was found on the Komali–Juturu railway stretch in Tadipatri mandal on Friday.
Police transferred the case from Gooty after deceased inspector Satish Kumar’s brother, Yalati Srihari, filed a complaint naming the opponents in the Parakamani case as suspects. The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS.
Railway workers discovered the body during inspection and alerted police. Officers noted that Satish’s mobile was found beside him, although his body lay nearly 200 feet from the suspected fall point, raising doubts over whether he fell from the train or was assaulted.
APCID chief Ravishankar Ayyannar, Anantapur Range DIG Shimoshi Bajpai and Anantapur SP Jagadeesh inspected the spot and conducted a crime-scene reconstruction. CCTV footage confirmed Satish reached Guntakal Railway Station at 11:50 pm, parked his motorcycle and boarded the Rayalaseema Express.
CID officials are verifying passenger details, why Satish was not in his allotted berth, and whether any confrontation occurred onboard. They sought information from the Anantapur Railway Division’s security office on any suspicious movements. Investigation is on.
Satish Kumar was supposed to appear for quizzing in the sensational Parakamani theft case.
In April 2023, Satish lodged a formal complaint alleging that CV Ravi Kumar, a head clerk in Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Mutt, involved in counting temple hundi (Parakamani) collection, had misappropriated money.
During routine surveillance, Satish caught Ravi Kumar stealing $900 from Parakamani. He registered a case in the TTD Vigilance wing, besides lodging a complaint with the Tirumala Two Town police, who registered a case against Ravi. However, Satish withdrew the case later.
Eventually, the matter was forced into a settlement in Lok Adalat on September 9, 2023, and Ravi Kumar was let off. Ravi Kumar reportedly agreed to donate his assets if he was spared from criminal prosecution. Subsequently, the TTD Board adopted a resolution stating that the Devasthanam was receiving some properties as donations from Ravi Kumar.
After the TDP-led NDA came to power, multiple petitions were filed in the High Court challenging the compromise, and the authenticity of the Lok Adalat settlement. While hearing the petitions, the court directed the CID to reopen the theft case, and thoroughly investigate the matter. It also directed the ACB to probe the assets of Ravi Kumar. Under the directions of AP CID Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, a special team was constituted.
The team had intensified the probe, summoning key individuals involved in the compromise.
Highly placed sources said the investigation had reached a critical stage, and Satish was supposed to be questioned again. It may be recalled that Satish was called for questioning on November 10. He was asked to appear before the investigation officer on November 14.
“Satish, who was supposed to appear for questioning, was found dead on railway tracks.