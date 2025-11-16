CID chief, DIG inspect site after ex-TTD vigilance officer found dead on railway track

VIJAYAWADA: Tadipatri Rural police on Saturday registered a suspicious-murder case in the death of former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) and Guntakal GRP Circle Inspector Y Satish Kumar, after his body was found on the Komali–Juturu railway stretch in Tadipatri mandal on Friday.

Police transferred the case from Gooty after deceased inspector Satish Kumar’s brother, Yalati Srihari, filed a complaint naming the opponents in the Parakamani case as suspects. The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS.

Railway workers discovered the body during inspection and alerted police. Officers noted that Satish’s mobile was found beside him, although his body lay nearly 200 feet from the suspected fall point, raising doubts over whether he fell from the train or was assaulted.

APCID chief Ravishankar Ayyannar, Anantapur Range DIG Shimoshi Bajpai and Anantapur SP Jagadeesh inspected the spot and conducted a crime-scene reconstruction. CCTV footage confirmed Satish reached Guntakal Railway Station at 11:50 pm, parked his motorcycle and boarded the Rayalaseema Express.

CID officials are verifying passenger details, why Satish was not in his allotted berth, and whether any confrontation occurred onboard. They sought information from the Anantapur Railway Division’s security office on any suspicious movements. Investigation is on.