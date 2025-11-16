Fake certificates plaguing AP kabaddi selections, alleges Association General Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association General Secretary and international player Padmajabala urged the State government on Saturday to protect the interests of genuine and talented Kabaddi players.

Addressing the media at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada, General Secretary Padmajabala alleged that for the past three years, players with fake birth certificates had represented AP in national sub-junior and junior kabaddi competitions, causing severe injustice to deserving athletes. Indian Team Coach Padmajabala said it was unfortunate that even three AP players selected for Indian team in Youth Games participated in the Under-18 category using fake documents.