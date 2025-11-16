IT Min Lokesh calls for proactive steps to harness AI for future employment at CII summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh observed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a future technology- it is here and now.

Addressing a session on the issue “AI and the Future of Jobs - Turning Disruption into Opportunity” as part of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Lokesh while recalling that every industrial revolution improved employment opportunities.

AI is now fundamentally transforming the functioning of industries, redefining productivity, and rewriting work rules. The question before us today is whether we lead AI or follow the path it creates, he said.

Saying that it is in the hands of the people to shape a dynamic future through AI without obstacles or inequalities, he said reskill, redefine and reimagine will come in handy in this regard.

Observing that the era of learning once and working for a lifetime is over, he said that continuous learning is a mandatory necessity.

“AI technology should serve as a bridge to the future, not a barrier. The AI revolution should not widen gaps between urban and rural communities, men and women, or the skilled and the underserved. In India, 65% of the population is under the age of 35. This demographic dividend can be transformed into an investment for the future through digital literacy, vocational training, and entrepreneurial support. At this moment, we must think big, work smart, and stay attentive. The future lies in our hands-leaders, policymakers, intellectuals, and citizens must guide it in a new direction. We should not resist change but participate in shaping it,” Lokesh said and emphasized that instead of fearing new technologies, we must make them more accessible.