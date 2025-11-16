Liquor scam accused Anil Chokhara remanded as SIT uncovers Rs 77.55 crore trail through shell firms

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Court in Vijayawada on Saturday remanded key liquor scam accused Anil Chokhara to judicial custody till November 21. The court directed officials to shift Chokhara to the Vijayawada District Jail after he underwent routine medical examinations. The FIR lists him as accused number 49.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the multi-crore liquor syndicate involving alleged kickbacks, shell companies, and money laundering operations, arrested him in Mumbai on Thursday and brought him to Vijayawada on a transit warrant.

According to the remand report, Investigation Officer informed the court that Chokhara played a critical role in transferring liquor scam proceeds to influential individuals through a network of shell companies.

The SIT alleged that he moved Rs 77.55 crore through four Mumbai-based shell entities. The money trail shows Rs 18 crore routed from Adani Distilleries, Rs 20 crore from Leela Distilleries and Rs 39 crore from Spe Agro Industries Limited.

These funds were further diverted to 32 additional shell companies created for illegal financial transactions.

The report also stated that Chokhara faces multiple cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate and Economic Offences Wing, including a Rs 304 crore fake invoice fraud, a Rs 24 crore GST fraud in Mumbai, and previous lookout notices.

During the probe from 10 March to November 10, the SIT identified 25 shell companies, their addresses, and the individuals linked to them. Officials seized 114 fake invoices and e-way bills issued to distilleries involving transactions worth Rs 221 crore.

Several registered owners of these shell companies denied leasing their premises, confirming that many entities existed only on paper.

SIT officials described Chokhara as a key financial handler who allegedly converted black money into legal funds and channelled liquor scam proceeds into the bullion market.