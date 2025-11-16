National-level weightlifter Satya Jyothi killed as speeding lorry hits scooter in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: A speeding lorry hit a scooter near YSR Nagar in Vizianagaram on Saturday, killing a 24-year-old weightlifter and injuring her sister.

Vizianagaram rural police said the deceased, T Satya Jyothi of Baba Metta, was declared brought dead at the GGH after locals alerted police and the sisters were shifted from the scene. Police said the accident occurred when Gayatri was taking her sister to the Vizianagaram railway station for a State-level tournament.

Satya Jyothi had won several national-level medals in weightlifting. Indian Railways had recruited her as a Ticket Collector, and she was representing the Railway Board. She won the bronze medal in the +87 kg category at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand in February 2025 and received appreciation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. “A case has been registered, and an investigation is on,” police said.