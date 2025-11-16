AP Red Cross elects new state leadership for three-year term

Andhra Pradesh

The newly elected members of the Managing Committee of the Andhra Pradesh State Red Cross Society, representing various districts, met at the State Office and unanimously elected the Office Bearers for the next three year term.
VIJAYAWADA: The newly elected Managing Committee of the Andhra Pradesh State Red Cross Society convened at the State Office today and elected its office bearers for next three-year term.

Representatives from 22 districts elected YD Rama Rao of Kakinada as the State Chairman, P Ramachandra Raju of Guntur as the State Vice-Chairman, and Daggumati Srihari Rao of Tirupati as the State Treasurer. The elected members and office bearers were administered the oath of office by AK Parida, IAS (Retd), General Secretary and CEO of the State Red Cross Society.

Chairman Shri YD Rama Rao expressed his commitment to transforming the State Red Cross into one of the top-performing branches in country.

