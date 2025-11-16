TTD EO orders better signboards, more free buses to improve pilgrim convenience in Tirumala

TIRUPATI: For the convenience of Srivari devotees in Tirumala, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Saturday instructed officials to make signboards more attractive and visible so that pilgrims can easily identify their destinations. The EO held a review meeting at the conference hall of the TTD administrative building.

He said the number of free buses should be increased to ensure devotees can reach various locations on time and in comfort. He also directed officials to remove solid waste promptly and asked the garden and electrical wings to work in coordination to enhance temple beautification.

Referring to the recent Srivari Brahmotsavams, where art troupes from several states delivered impressive performances, the EO said letters should be sent to the Chief Secretaries of those states, congratulating the troupes and enclosing photos of their performances.

He instructed officials to install signboards guiding devotees to Appalayagunta and to take up painting, cleaning and CCTV installation in the Vinayaka Nagar quarters where TTD employees reside in Tirupati, and where religious programmes are held.

Singhal asked engineering officials to create a master database of TTD lands across the country and prepare a report on the management of Kalyana Mandapams. He said letters should be sent to district collectors regarding land acquisition for constructing SV temples in agency areas, and that correspondence with Chief Secretaries of other states regarding temple construction should be expedited.

Vigilance and Security officials were directed to act on complaints that private vehicle drivers are overcharging devotees travelling from Tirupati Railway Station and bus stands to Srivari Mettu. The EO also reviewed the master plans of the Vontimitta, Amaravati and Tiruchanoor temples, and asked engineers to incorporate suggestions from architectural officials on lighting, grills and other structural elements.