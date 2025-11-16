World Economic Forum & AP govt enter into pact for cyber-secure green energy

VISAKHAPATNAM: The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday to establish a Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in the State. The MoU was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the 30th CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam.

Ministers Nara Lokesh and Gottipati Ravikumar, Frontier Technologies Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand were among the dignitaries who participated in the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Naidu said that green energy has become a global priority and Andhra Pradesh aims to play a leading role in this transition.

He reiterated the government’s target of producing 160 GW of green energy and underlined the need to generate and supply electricity at the lowest possible cost.

He emphasised that the energy sector must be strengthened with robust cyber-security systems, especially as technologies like artificial intelligence are increasingly integrated into power distribution. He added that reducing distribution and transmission losses remains a key focus and noted that the state is encouraging decentralised power generation and accelerating the implementation of solar rooftop systems under the Prime Minister’s Suryaghar Yojana.

IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh recalled that the government had planned a 6-GW capacity data centre for Visakhapatnam, a project now taking shape, and stressed the importance of low-cost, high-quality electricity to support such facilities. He described the proposed Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience as crucial for safeguarding the state’s power systems.