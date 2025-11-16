YSRCP office in Hindupur attacked; Jagan says it’s an assault on democracy

ANANTAPUR: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office in Hindupur was attacked on Saturday evening by leaders and activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), allegedly in retaliation for remarks made by YSRCP leader Venu Reddy against local MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The incident followed a YSRCP workers’ meeting held earlier in the day in Sirivaram village of Lepakshi mandal, Hindupur constituency.

During the meeting, Venu Reddy made a provocative statement, saying: “Think about it for a moment, why have we been living like slaves for almost 40 years? Think about it, all the people of Hindupuram are living under someone who is sitting in Hyderabad. If you vote for him, he will sit somewhere. We are living as slaves under him. Think about it. We have to govern ourselves; otherwise, we will live under the feet of people somewhere. Think about it. Give one chance to the local people. Give us a chance, and we will do everything we can for the development of the constituency. We will always be available to you.”

The comments, perceived as targeting MLA Balakrishna, sparked outrage among TDP supporters.

YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack on YSRCP office in Hindupur, describing it as a direct assault on democracy.

Taking to X, he posted, “The violent attack by TDP leaders and Balakrishna’s followers on the YSRCP office in Hindupur is a direct assault on democracy itself.”