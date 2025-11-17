20 community halls to come up in Andhra Pradesh's Addanki segment under Rs 6.9 crore initiative

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar on Sunday inaugurated the BC (Vaddera) community hall and a Gokulam shed building in T Kopperapadu village of J. Panguluru mandal, within the Addanki Assembly segment. The facility is the first to be completed under a Rs 6.90 crore initiative to construct 20 community halls across the segment.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the government is committed to strengthening community infrastructure, with each hall catering to specific social groups. The T Kopperapadu hall was funded with Rs 20 lakh through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from electricity companies.

The minister detailed the allocations for other halls, including Rs 40 lakh for J. Panguluru mandal, Rs 20 lakh each for Kondamur SC, Kondamanjuluru, Panguluru BC-Yadava, and Takkellapadu SC halls; Rs 30 lakh for Budawada SC; Rs 50 lakh for Alavalapadu Muslim; Rs 9.5 lakh for Yelchuru in Santhamaguluru mandal; Rs 50 lakh for Kommalapadu; Rs 30 lakh for Kamepalli SC; Rs 50 lakh for Kundurru BC; Rs 30 lakh for Paritalavari Palem BC; Rs 50 lakh for Yaidana Muslim in Ballikurava mandal; Rs 30 lakh for Komminenivaripalem SC; Rs 20 lakh for Ravinuthala SC Colony in Korisapadu mandal; Rs 30 lakh for Prasangulapadu SC; and Rs 25l for an ST community hall.

Minister directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all projects without compromising on quality. Later, Ravikumar inspected desilting and minor repair works at the Mukteswaram Major Canal in Ballikurava mandal. He instructed officials to expedite the work and ensure water.