Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu clears path for statewide LED upgrade

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has signed major clean energy MoUs worth over Rs 5,000 crore with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), marking a significant milestone in its green development agenda.

The agreements, finalised at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, span collaborations with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, the Industries/MSME sector, and AP Tourism, and are expected to accelerate energy-efficiency initiatives across the State.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit and senior officials briefed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the transformative impact of these projects, which include one of India’s largest LED public-lighting expansions.

The initiative will install and upgrade 10 lakh LED streetlights in urban areas and add seven lakh new lights in rural regions, supplementing the 23 lakh already in place. With maintenance responsibilities reinstated through a recent government order, rural LED coverage is projected to reach 30 lakh, pushing the State’s total to 40 lakh LED streetlights within two years.

The LED transition is expected to significantly reduce electricity consumption, lower peak power demand, and cut annual expenditures for Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats. Citizens will benefit from improved safety, reduced accidents, and extended nighttime economic activity, particularly in rural areas.