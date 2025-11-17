Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu clears path for statewide LED upgrade

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has signed major clean energy MoUs worth over Rs 5,000 crore with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), marking a significant milestone in its green development agenda.
The agreements, finalised at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, span collaborations with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, the Industries/MSME sector, and AP Tourism, and are expected to accelerate energy-efficiency initiatives across the State.
EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit and senior officials briefed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the transformative impact of these projects, which include one of India’s largest LED public-lighting expansions.
The initiative will install and upgrade 10 lakh LED streetlights in urban areas and add seven lakh new lights in rural regions, supplementing the 23 lakh already in place. With maintenance responsibilities reinstated through a recent government order, rural LED coverage is projected to reach 30 lakh, pushing the State’s total to 40 lakh LED streetlights within two years.
The LED transition is expected to significantly reduce electricity consumption, lower peak power demand, and cut annual expenditures for Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats. Citizens will benefit from improved safety, reduced accidents, and extended nighttime economic activity, particularly in rural areas.
Reaffirming Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in India’s clean-energy transition, Chief Minister Naidu pledged full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panchamrit Vision. He called it a historic mission vital for environmental sustainability and the welfare of future generations.
Naidu reiterated the State’s commitment to national climate goals announced at the Glasgow Climate Summit, including achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and reaching Net Zero by 2070. Andhra Pradesh aims to contribute nearly 120 GW to this target.
The summit also spotlighted Andhra Pradesh’s performance under the Street Light National Programme (SLNP), with over 30 lakh LED streetlights installed, saving 1,980 million kWh annually and yielding Rs 1,188 crore in financial savings.
Furthering its green agenda, the state is exploring geothermal technology in Araku Valley for sustainable heating solutions, reinforcing its commitment to building a greener, more resilient future.