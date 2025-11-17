Andhra Pradesh govt launches drive to curb stray dog menace across urban local bodies

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department launched a structured, state-wide campaign to curb the increasing stray dog menace across all urban local bodies (ULBs).

The initiative emphasises large-scale rollout of Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes, in accordance with ABC Rules, 2023, and the Supreme Court’s recent directives issued on November 7, 2025.

Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar and Director of Municipal Administration P Sampath Kumar have directed municipal commissioners to intensify sterilisation and vaccination efforts to prevent uncontrolled stray dog proliferation. They said the government has been committed to tackling the issue and has taken major steps since June 2024.

Official estimates place the stray dog population across 123 ULBs at around 5.15 lakh. As of June 1, 2024, 2.24 lakh dogs had been sterilised, with another 1.36 lakh procedures completed since then. Currently, 45 ULBs operate ABC centres equipped with kennels and operation theatres, with more centres expected to be established.