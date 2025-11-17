Andhra Pradesh ministers hail CII Summit as turning point for industry

VIJAYAWADA: The 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam has become a milestone event for Andhra Pradesh, attracting unprecedented investments and reinforcing confidence in the NDA-led double-engine government. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad hailed the summit as a turning point, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for accelerating the state’s industrial resurgence.

The summit witnessed the signing of 613 MoUs valued at Rs 13.25 lakh crore across 12 sectors, with the potential to generate 16.31 lakh jobs. Minister Yadav lauded PM Modi’s “visionary leadership” and CM Naidu’s “administrative efficiency,” noting that their combined efforts have revitalised the state’s growth momentum. He said the government’s “Speed of Doing Business” policy has enabled faster clearances and strengthened global investor confidence.

Highlighting PM Modi’s three visits this year, Yadav said projects worth Rs 2.80 lakh crore were launched, including the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub in Visakhapatnam, major works in Amaravati and industrial corridor expansion in Kurnool. He also pointed to Google’s $15 billion investment to set up India’s first AI hub outside the US in Visakhapatnam.

Minister Satya Prasad termed the summit a “historic turning point,” applauding CM Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for promoting decentralised development across Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra and Coastal Andhra. Both ministers said the event reflects investor trust in the TDP government’s policies and welfare measures.