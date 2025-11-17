Andhra Pradesh

Birsa Munda left an indelible imprint as freedom fighter: Odisha CM Majhi

In his address, CM Majhi recalled Birsa Munda’s ideology of ‘Our land, our place,’ describing it as reflective of his ideals and legacy.
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi takes part in the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, in Paderu on Sunday.
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi takes part in the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, in Paderu on Sunday.(Photo | Express)
VISAKHAPATNAM: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday attended the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas programme organised in Paderu, Alluri Sitarama Raju district to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. The event was held under the aegis of the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram.

In his address, CM Majhi recalled Birsa Munda’s ideology of ‘Our land, our place,’ describing it as reflective of his ideals and legacy. He thanked PVTG representatives who attended from Parvathipuram and noted that Birsa Munda, though he lived only 25 years, left a significant imprint as a freedom fighter and spiritual leader.

State Minister for Medical and Health Satyakumar Yadav said tribal communities uphold the values championed by Birsa Munda and emphasised the government’s focus on health and welfare interventions.

Minister G. Sandhya Rani noted that MGNREGS funds are being released with Central support.

BJP State president PVN Madhav was also present.

