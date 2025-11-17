byteXL, HackerRank join hands to upskill students in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step forward for India’s edtech and engineering education landscape, byteXL has announced a strategic partnership with HackerRank, the global leader in technical assessments and interview platforms. The collaboration will enable thousands of students across byteXL’s partner institutions to access industry-standard coding tests, mock interviews, and skill evaluations.

The integration of HackerRank into byteXL’s learning ecosystem marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, allowing students to practise on the same tools used by top tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Bloomberg. Learners will receive AI-powered feedback, global skill benchmarking and immersive interview simulations aligned with real hiring processes.

Calling the partnership a milestone for India’s skilling ecosystem, byteXL Co-Founder and CEO Karun Tadepalli said it will significantly benefit students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 colleges by providing them access to globally recognised preparation tools. This, he added, will improve both confidence and industry readiness.

For colleges, the collaboration strengthens placement pipelines by integrating internationally validated assessments directly into their curriculum.

HackerRank CEO Vivek Ravisankar noted that as the role of developers evolves in the AI era, the partnership will help universities upskill students into next-generation.