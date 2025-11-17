'Constitution of India a living document capable of evolving with changing times,' says CJI Gavai

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai emphasised that the Indian Constitution was deliberately designed as a ‘living document’, capable of evolving with changing times, and societal needs. The CJI delivered the keynote address at a special programme ‘India and the Living Indian Constitution at 75 Years’ organised by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

The CJI said Article 368 was incorporated precisely to allow amendments, and ensure the Constitution remains dynamic rather than rigid. The principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, empower every citizen. “It is because of these fundamental rights that a tea seller like Narendra Modi could become the Prime Minister, and I, coming from a remote region of Maharashtra, could rise to become the Chief Justice of India, and N Chandrababu Naidu could become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Calling it a coincidence that both his birthplace, and his last public event as the CJI happened to be in ‘Amaravati’, Justice Gavai highlighted the Directive Principles, which aim to ensure social and economic justice. “Every citizen has the right to approach court if his fundamental rights are violated,” he said.

The CJI mentioned that the first Constitutional amendment related to reservations, stemmed from early conflicts. Referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment, he said the case had established the basic structure, which ensures core constitutional principles are not amended.