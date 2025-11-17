CPI flags ‘questionable’ EC role, seeks electoral reforms

VIJAYAWADA: CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday demanded sweeping electoral reforms, stating that the role of the constitutional Election Commission has become highly questionable.

Addressing a “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) at Vijayawada Press Club, Raja alleged that the EC created massive hurdles in Bihar by insisting on parents’ birth certificates for voter registration, effectively disenfranchising a large number of citizens.

He described the recent Bihar election results as disappointing for INDIA bloc parties and called for serious introspection.

Expressing grave concern over the state of the nation, Raja said the Indian Constitution and democracy are in peril. He strongly condemned the BJP-led Central government for releasing postage stamps featuring RSS symbols on the occasion of the Sangh’s centenary, despite the RSS never having participated in the freedom struggle and not even possessing legal registration.

“An unregistered organisation that never respected the Tricolour or the Constitution is today lecturing the nation on patriotism,” he charged.

Later, at the CPI AP General Body meeting in Vijayawada, Raja emphasised expanding communist ideology among the masses and reinforcing party and people’s organisations. He criticised the BJP-RSS for undermining federalism and parliamentary democracy, urging active resistance. The leaders also discussed cadre training.