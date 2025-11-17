International air cargo services suspended during Covid-19 resume at Visakhapatnam Airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: International air cargo operations resumed at Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday, marking the end of suspension that had been in place since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu during the 30th CII Partnership Summit in the city.

“The resumption of services is expected to reduce logistical difficulties for exporters in and around Visakhapatnam. Until now, companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical technology, textiles, and other manufacturing units operating from the Pharma SEZ, AP MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Textile Park, and the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) had to move their cargo through airports in Hyderabad or Chennai. The detour increased transportation costs, and led to longer shipment timelines,” said Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) members K Kumar Raja, DS Varma, and O Naresh Kumar.

Industry representatives say the restart will help streamline export operations by providing a direct cargo movement option from North Coastal Andhra.