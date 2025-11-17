International air cargo services suspended during Covid-19 resume at Visakhapatnam Airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: International air cargo operations resumed at Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday, marking the end of suspension that had been in place since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made by Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu during the 30th CII Partnership Summit in the city.
“The resumption of services is expected to reduce logistical difficulties for exporters in and around Visakhapatnam. Until now, companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical technology, textiles, and other manufacturing units operating from the Pharma SEZ, AP MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Textile Park, and the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) had to move their cargo through airports in Hyderabad or Chennai. The detour increased transportation costs, and led to longer shipment timelines,” said Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) members K Kumar Raja, DS Varma, and O Naresh Kumar.
Industry representatives say the restart will help streamline export operations by providing a direct cargo movement option from North Coastal Andhra.
APATA hails resumption of air cargo ops
They note that this development is likely to support efforts to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in Visakhapatnam, and contribute to the city’s growing role in logistics on the east coast.
“At present, two international passenger services linking Visakhapatnam with Singapore and Abu Dhabi are operating with over 90% occupancy on most days. Airlines such as IndiGo and Singapore Airlines are expected to launch dedicated cargo services shortly, which will further strengthen the region’s international connectivity,” they said.
APATA welcomed the resumption of air cargo operations, and thanked Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat for pursuing the issue with the Civil Aviation Ministry. They urged air cargo handlers and logistics companies to utilise the facility to its full potential. “The resumption of international cargo handling provides industries in Visakhapatnam an opportunity to improve efficiency,” APATA added.