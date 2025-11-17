Investigation into death of former TTD AVSO intensified

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur district police have intensified their investigation into the mysterious death of Guntakal GRP Reserve Inspector and former TTD AVSO Y Sathish Kumar. On Saturday, CID Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyannar inspected the spot where the inspector died, spending nearly 45 minutes examining the area and addressing several doubts related to the case.

On Sunday, investigators conducted a second reconstruction of the incident under the supervision of Anantapur SP P. Jagadish. The exercise was carried out aboard the Chennai–Egmore train using three dolls wrapped in clothes to replicate the weight of the deceased.

The dolls, when thrown from the train, reportedly landed 16 to 19 metres away. However, officers noted that adverse weather and technical constraints affected the accuracy of the reenactment, similar to the first attempt.