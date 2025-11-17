Investigation into death of former TTD AVSO intensified

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur district police have intensified their investigation into the mysterious death of Guntakal GRP Reserve Inspector and former TTD AVSO Y Sathish Kumar. On Saturday, CID Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyannar inspected the spot where the inspector died, spending nearly 45 minutes examining the area and addressing several doubts related to the case.
On Sunday, investigators conducted a second reconstruction of the incident under the supervision of Anantapur SP P. Jagadish. The exercise was carried out aboard the Chennai–Egmore train using three dolls wrapped in clothes to replicate the weight of the deceased.
The dolls, when thrown from the train, reportedly landed 16 to 19 metres away. However, officers noted that adverse weather and technical constraints affected the accuracy of the reenactment, similar to the first attempt.
Police said unresolved technical issues with railway officials hindered the simulation. Since the Komali–Jutur junction is only five kilometres from the spot and trains naturally slow down in that stretch, investigators believe such reconstructions may not reflect real conditions. Loco pilots also informed police that train speeds differ between day and night, further complicating findings.
To strengthen the probe, police are collecting details of all 45 passengers who travelled in the A1 AC coach on the day of the incident. CCTV footage from the Guntakal railway station parking lot is being analysed. Sathish Kumar’s mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, and tower location data is being reviewed to trace any suspicious calls.
Investigators are coordinating closely with railway staff and pursuing technical leads. However, a conclusive determination on the circumstances of the inspector’s death is yet to be reached.