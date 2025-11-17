Missing man killed, buried inside house in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam

TIRUPATI: A chilling murder case has come to light in Kuppam, where a man reported missing in Bengaluru was allegedly killed and buried inside a house in Amaravati Colony under Kuppam Municipality, Chittoor district. The incident surfaced after Karnataka Police, investigating a missing person complaint filed in Bengaluru, traced clues back to Kuppam.

The deceased was identified as Srinath, a native of Kuppam who had been living in Bengaluru. He had been missing since October 27. During interrogation, the prime suspect, Prabakar of Ramakuppam mandal, allegedly confessed to murdering Srinath in Kuppam and burying the body inside the house.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a financial dispute between the two may have led to the crime.