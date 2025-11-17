Mobile egg-carts launched in Andhra Pradesh's Kondapi

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday inaugurated Mobile Egg-Carts sanctioned for selected beneficiaries from all six mandals of the Kondapi Assembly segment. The event was held at his camp office premises in Thurpu Naidupalem.

The initiative, supported jointly by the District Rural Development Agency (Velugu), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), and the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), provides financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each mobile egg-cart, with one cart allocated per mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to empowering women through sustainable livelihood opportunities. “This initiative not only ensures social security and self-sustainability for women but also promotes nutritional well-being through the consumption of protein-rich eggs,” he said, calling it a historic step toward women’s economic independence.

The minister added that the government plans to increase the number of mobile egg-carts in the coming days. He highlighted the P4 Zero Poverty initiative, a public-private-people partnership aimed at eradicating poverty through community participation.

As part of this broader mission, the CM envisions creating at least one entrepreneur in every family by establishing more industrial hubs, parks, and self-employment programmes. Mobile egg-cart distribution is such initiative under this vision.