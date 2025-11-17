Opposition is twisting CM Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on Vizag steel plant: TDP President Palla

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSRCP and Left parties have distorted and circulated baseless interpretations of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant made at the CII Summit.

“Their attempt to foment public confusion, undermine investor confidence, and stall the revival of the State’s industrial ecosystem is not only unfortunate but also symptomatic of their habitual obstructionism. The facts, however, speak unambiguously: it is Naidu’s leadership that has enabled the Steel Plant to take its most decisive and historic step towards revival in recent years,” Palla Srinivasa Rao said.

Stating that the decision of the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries—converting Rs 2,400 crore in pending power dues into equity—has provided the ailing plant with immediate financial respite, the TDP leader said that with the Centre and the State working in tandem, Rs 9,500 crore out of the Rs 14,000-crore revival package has already been credited to RINL’s accounts, marking a significant infusion of strength into the steel-maker’s rehabilitation efforts.