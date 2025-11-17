Rising convictions tighten noose around red log smugglers in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Convictions in red sanders smuggling cases have been rising steadily, reflecting the Police department’s strengthened investigations and faster trial follow-up. This year alone, police have apprehended around 600 smugglers, while nearly 300 others fled the crime scene. Officials say the number of five year conviction sentences has gone up compared with previous years. In 2025, the Tirupati Red Sanders Special Court has already delivered more than 10 convictions.

Police attribute the improvement to better post arrest procedures, quicker filing of charge sheets, use of scientific and technical evidence, and continuous monitoring of court proceedings. Officers now work more closely with prosecutors to ensure faster case disposal and stricter punishment. While acquittals and abated cases were also reported, each acquittal is being reviewed to avoid repeated mistakes.

The police have increasingly used the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against major red sanders smugglers who are habitual offenders. In 2025 alone, two key accused, Sivamani Govindan and Ajith Babu, were detained under the PD Act. Most of those detained are natives of Tamil Nadu.

“From 2023 to 2025, a total of six major offenders have been detained under the PD Act, helping us break smuggling networks operating across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and other states,” said Task Force head and Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu.