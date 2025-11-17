Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh sets up panel to probe violations of kabaddi players

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has responded allegations made by State Kabaddi Association general secretary Padmajabala, who claimed the authority failed to act against athletes accused of using fake documents.

SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate irregularities, misuse of identity documents and other violations reported in the sport.

Padmajabala had alleged on Saturday that SAAP did not initiate strict action against players who allegedly used fake Aadhaar cards to participate in kabaddi tournaments.

Responding, Ravi Naidu said a few individuals, acting in the name of the association, were “damaging the sport of kabaddi” for personal gain. He said those involved in malpractice would not be spared.

Stating that safeguarding players’ interests was SAAP’s foremost priority he noted that internal disputes and personal rivalries within the association were harming young athletes.

The committee’s report is expected soon, after which corrective and disciplinary measures will be taken to ensure transparency in the sport.