YSRCP president Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh govt for ‘poor’ fiscal record

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday criticised the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for its poor fiscal management, citing the latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the first half of FY 2025-26.

In a post on X, Reddy said the figures reveal a “very discouraging growth of State Government revenues,” which contradicts the tall promises made by the TDP and JSP to voters about rapid revenue growth under their administration.

According to the CAG report, the State’s own tax revenue grew by just 7.03% year-on-year, while GST and Sales Tax collections — indicators of consumption — rose by a mere 2.85%. Over a two-year period, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of own tax revenues dropped to 2.75%, and capital expenditure shrank at a negative CAGR of 16%.

Jagan questioned the credibility of the government’s claims of 12.02% GSDP growth in 2024-25 and a targeted 17.1% for 2025-26.