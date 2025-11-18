Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary unhappy over neglect of welfare hostels, warns officials of stringent action

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has expressed strong dissatisfaction over recurring incidents in welfare hostels and questioned the accountability of hostel wardens.
Taking stock of the public perception and the performance of various departments during a review from the RTGS Centre at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary while referring specifically to the recent incident where several girl students fell ill at the Rajendrapalem Tribal Girls’ Ashram School in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, expressed dissatisfaction on officials for their negligence.
“What exactly is happening in welfare hostels?” he questioned. “When incidents keep repeating, why aren’t strict actions being taken? What are the wardens doing if they are not ensuring cleanliness, hygienic food, and the health of the students?”
Expressing anger over the lack of responsibility, he asked the officials to know why daily water quality tests were not being carried out, despite the availability of necessary facilities. He warned that the government will not remain silent if such negligence continues and assured that stringent action will be inevitable against those failing in their duties.
The Chief Secretary directed officials to urgently improve hostel conditions and ensure there is no shortage of toilets or bathrooms. He instructed that works under Swachh Andhra funds must be completed on a priority basis.
Vijayanand expressed satisfaction over the timely completion of the Data Lake at RTGS, noting that it will significantly enhance data-driven governance and departmental efficiency.
The review meeting was attended by IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni, RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, RTGS Deputy Secretary Malika Garg, and other officials.