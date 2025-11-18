Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary unhappy over neglect of welfare hostels, warns officials of stringent action

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has expressed strong dissatisfaction over recurring incidents in welfare hostels and questioned the accountability of hostel wardens.

Taking stock of the public perception and the performance of various departments during a review from the RTGS Centre at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary while referring specifically to the recent incident where several girl students fell ill at the Rajendrapalem Tribal Girls’ Ashram School in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, expressed dissatisfaction on officials for their negligence.

“What exactly is happening in welfare hostels?” he questioned. “When incidents keep repeating, why aren’t strict actions being taken? What are the wardens doing if they are not ensuring cleanliness, hygienic food, and the health of the students?”