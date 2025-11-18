Andhra Pradesh CM to disburse Rs 3,135 crore aid to ryots tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will transfer Rs 3,135 crore to 46.85 lakh farmer families on November 19 as the second instalment of the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme.

Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 7,000, comprising Rs 2,000 from the Centre under PM Kisan and Rs 5,000 from the State government.

This follows the first instalment of Rs 3,174 crore released in August, taking the total assistance for the fiscal year to Rs 6,309.44 crore. Of the latest amount, Rs 2,342.92 crore is the State’s share, while Rs 792.09 crore comes from the Centre.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lead the State-level disbursement event at Kamalapuram in YSR district, following his visit to Puttaparthi. He has directed all MLAs, MPs, and State and Union Ministers to participate in the programme across Andhra Pradesh.

The fund release will be live-streamed from more than 10,000 Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), ensuring statewide participation.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, who reviewed arrangements with officials from all 26 districts, said supporting farmers is the government’s responsibility.

He instructed officials to ensure every eligible farmer receives the benefit and to address issues from the first phase, including Webland data discrepancies.